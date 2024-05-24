Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

