1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (11) No grade (1)