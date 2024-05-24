Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1536 M "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 560 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
