Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

