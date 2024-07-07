1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

