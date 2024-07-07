Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1536 F "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
