Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1536
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 880 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

