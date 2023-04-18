Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1536 A "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1536
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1536 "Lithuania" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 880 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
