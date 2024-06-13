Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1548 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1548 ST - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse 1 Grosz 1548 ST - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1154 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 17, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1548 ST at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1548 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund I the Old Coins of Poland in 1548 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search