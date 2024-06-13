1 Grosz 1548 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

