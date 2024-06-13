Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1548 ST (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1548
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1548 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1154 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
