Ducat 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1548 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24002 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
