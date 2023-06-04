Ducat 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1548 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24002 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)