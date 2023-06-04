Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1548 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1548 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1548 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1548
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1548 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24002 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1548 "Danzig" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30032 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1548 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1548 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

