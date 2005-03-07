Ducat 1534 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1534 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

