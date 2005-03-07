Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1534 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Obverse Ducat 1534 CS - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old Reverse Ducat 1534 CS - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund I the Old

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1534
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1534 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
88190 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1534 CS at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
52852 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1534 CS at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

