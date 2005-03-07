Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1534 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1534
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1534 with mark CS. This gold coin from the times of Sigismund I the Old struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 300,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
88190 $
Price in auction currency 300000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
52852 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1534 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
