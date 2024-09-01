Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1533 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,14 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund I the Old
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1533
  • Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

