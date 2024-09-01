Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1533 CS (Poland, Sigismund I the Old)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 7,14 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund I the Old
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1533
- Ruler Sigismund I the Old (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
