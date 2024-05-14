Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search