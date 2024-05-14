Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)