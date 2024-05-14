Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Konigsberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
