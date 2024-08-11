Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
