Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Variety: Silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

