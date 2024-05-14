Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
