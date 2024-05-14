Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (3) XF (8) VF (10) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) BN (7) Service NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (4)

Stare Monety (3)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (1)