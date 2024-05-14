Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Prussian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1797 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search