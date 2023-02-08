Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2567 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search