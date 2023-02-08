Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2567 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
