Schilling (Szelag) 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2567 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)