Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the DESA Kraków auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Poland 3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Prussian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1797 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
