3 Grosze 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the DESA Kraków auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
