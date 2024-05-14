3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 13, 2019.

