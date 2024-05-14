Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
