Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Tempus

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place April 13, 2019.

Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

