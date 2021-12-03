Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.

Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

