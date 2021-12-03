Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (11)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
