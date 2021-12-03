3 Grosze 1797 A "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1797 "South Prussia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.

