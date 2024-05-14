Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 430. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.

Poland 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

