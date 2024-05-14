3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 430. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)