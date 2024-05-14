Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Konigsberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383508 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 430. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
