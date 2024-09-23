Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 9,58 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
