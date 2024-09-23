Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Variety: Silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 9,58 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3057 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Prussian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1796 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search