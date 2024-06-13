Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 887 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search