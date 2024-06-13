3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 887 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition VF (6)