Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 887 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search