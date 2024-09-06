3 Grosze 1796 A "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition VF (1)