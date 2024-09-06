Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1796 A "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1796 A "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 3 Grosze 1796 A "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Seller WCN
Condition VF
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

