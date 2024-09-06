Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1796 A "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia" with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
