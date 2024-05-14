Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2825 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

