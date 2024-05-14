1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2825 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (1) No grade (4)