1 Grosz 1797 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Konigsberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2825 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
