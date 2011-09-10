Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Variety: Silver
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place September 9, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search