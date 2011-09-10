Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place September 9, 2011.

Poland 1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Poland 1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search