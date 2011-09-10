1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia". Silver (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place September 9, 2011.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)