1 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
