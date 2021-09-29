Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Konigsberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3927 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
