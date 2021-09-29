1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3927 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1)