Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3927 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 4, 2014
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 4, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
