1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
