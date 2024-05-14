Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

