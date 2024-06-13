Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

