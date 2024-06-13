Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1797
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
