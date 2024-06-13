1/2 Grosz 1797 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1797 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place October 7, 2017.

