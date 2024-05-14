Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Konigsberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
