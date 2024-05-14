Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Konigsberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark E. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Konigsberg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 E "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Prussian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1796 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search