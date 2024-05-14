Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Prussian protectorate
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1796
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Wroclaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
