Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" (Poland, Prussian protectorate)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" - Coin Value - Poland, Prussian protectorate

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Prussian protectorate
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Wroclaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia" with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Prussian protectorate struck at the Wroclaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 15 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1796 B "South Prussia" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1796 "South Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

