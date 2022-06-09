Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
