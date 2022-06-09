Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)