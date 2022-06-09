Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1986 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

