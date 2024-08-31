Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1960 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 196
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
