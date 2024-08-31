Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1960 JG "Cargo ship "Waryński"". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 196

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1960 "Cargo ship "Waryński"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

