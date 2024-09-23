Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
