Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)