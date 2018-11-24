Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Tombac
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1112 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
