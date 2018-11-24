Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Tombac (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Tombac

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: GGN

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1112 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

