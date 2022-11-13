Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search