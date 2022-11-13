Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS64 (4) Service NGC (6)