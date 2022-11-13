Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1949. Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Brass Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 Brass Without inscription PRÓBA - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1949 . Brass. Without inscription PRÓBA. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
531 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search