Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1986 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

