Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1986 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 19, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
944 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
