Pattern 2 Grosze 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1949
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375164 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place August 10, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
