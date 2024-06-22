Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1949. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1949 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375164 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place August 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 17, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1949 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1949 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search