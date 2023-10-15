Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW WK "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW WK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (16) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) Service NGC (5)