Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW WK "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21 g
- Pure silver (0,6076 oz) 18,9 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW WK. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
