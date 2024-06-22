Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW WK "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW WK. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (95) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (10) MS63 (1) SP64 (1) Service NGC (15) GCN (1) PCGS (1)

