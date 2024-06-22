Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW WK "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW WK "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW WK "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6076 oz) 18,9 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW WK. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

