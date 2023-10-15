Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,2 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
