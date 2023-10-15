Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (5)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

