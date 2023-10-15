Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 MW "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 17 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1966 "Mieszko and Dabrowka" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2929 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
