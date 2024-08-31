Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search