Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 678 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
