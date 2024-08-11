Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 70

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1960 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search