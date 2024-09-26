Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver. No Mint Mark (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver. No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)