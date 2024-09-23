Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,15 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6
- Mintage PROOF 6
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
3231 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
