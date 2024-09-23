Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,15 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 6
  • Mintage PROOF 6

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
3231 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search