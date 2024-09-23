Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 CHI "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service NGC (1)