Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,7 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
