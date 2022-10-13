Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,7 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1062 $
Price in auction currency 5300 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search