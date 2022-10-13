Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladysław I Lokietek". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2)