Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2)