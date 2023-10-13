Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Interkosmos 78" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4624 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

