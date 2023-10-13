Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Interkosmos 78" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4624 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
