Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Interkosmos 78". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Interkosmos 78" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4624 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) SP66 (1) PF69 (3) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (1) NGC (6)