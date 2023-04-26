Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Beaver" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1693 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 760. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)