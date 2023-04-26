Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Beaver". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Beaver" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1693 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 760. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 47 USD
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
