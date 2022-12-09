Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

