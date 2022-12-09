Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Janusz Korczak". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Janusz Korczak" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1)