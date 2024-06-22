Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2387 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search