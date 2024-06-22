Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "Moose" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "Moose" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2387 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price

