Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Silver. Without curl (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver. Without curl
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Silver. Without curl. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

