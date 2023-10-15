Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Silver. Without curl (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Silver. Without curl. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

