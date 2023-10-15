Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz". Silver. Without curl (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver. Without curl

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Silver Without curl - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" Silver Without curl - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW. Silver. Without curl. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1978 MW "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1978 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1978 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search