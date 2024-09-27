Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (3)