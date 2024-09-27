Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,700)
- Weight 19,8 g
- Pure silver (0,4456 oz) 13,86 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 29
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1960
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
2536 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
4186 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1960 "Mieszko and Dabrowka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search